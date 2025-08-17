Pedestrian killed in Dallas crash on I-35

article

The Brief A pedestrian was killed in a crash on Interstate 35E in Dallas early Sunday. The northbound lanes of I-35E were closed for several hours as police investigated the scene. The driver of one of the vehicles involved remained at the scene, but the driver of a second vehicle was not present.



A pedestrian was killed in a crash on Interstate 35E (South R. L. Thornton Freeway) early Sunday, leading to a temporary shutdown of all northbound lanes.

I-35 Pedestrian Crash

What we know:

The Dallas County Sheriff's Office, Dallas Police Department, and Dallas Fire-Rescue responded to the scene on the northbound side of the highway near West Saner Avenue. Upon arrival, emergency crews found a deceased pedestrian on the roadway and two vehicles nearby.

The Sheriff's Office's Vehicle Crimes Unit was called to the scene to investigate.

One of the drivers involved remained at the scene and is cooperating with authorities. The driver of a second vehicle was not present when law enforcement arrived.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear where the pedestrian was when they were struck or how many vehicles were involved in the fatal collision.

The pedestrian's identity has not yet been released.

All northbound lanes of I-35E at Saner Avenue were closed for several hours as investigators processed the scene. Traffic was diverted as the police assisted with traffic control. The investigation is ongoing.