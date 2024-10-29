Pedestrian killed in Azle while crossing street Tuesday morning

article

Azle Police say a crash involving a pedestrian and a pickup truck early Tuesday morning left a woman dead. It happened near Boyd Rd., just off of Jacksboro Highway just after 6:30 a.m.

The police report shows an F-150 was merging onto Boyd Road from NW Parkway when the truck hit a woman who was crossing the road.

The woman had serious injuries and was taken to the hospital where she died.

The name of the woman will be released by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner after next of kin is notified.

Azle Police don't expect any charges to be filed against the driver.