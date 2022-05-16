Pedestrian killed, 2 others hurt in Cleburne hit-and-run crash

article

Police are looking for a driver after a fatal hit-and-run in the Fort Worth suburb of Cleburne.

It happened Sunday night near a home in the 100 block of Huron Street.

Cleburne police said a man drove off in his vehicle and hit three people. One man died and two women were hurt, one seriously.

Police know who the suspect is, but they are still looking for him.

They believe the incident was personal and said he is not a threat to the general public.

No names have been released.