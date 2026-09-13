Pedestrian struck and killed on westbound Interstate 30 near First Avenue in Dallas
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DALLAS - A pedestrian was struck and killed early Sunday morning in a collision on the westbound side of Interstate 30 near First Avenue, according to the Dallas Police Department.
I-30 shut down due to fatal pedestrian crash
What we know:
Officers responded to the scene at approximately 3:30 a.m. Sunday. A preliminary investigation indicated that a vehicle hit a pedestrian on the freeway. Dallas Fire-Rescue personnel responded, but the victim succumbed to their injuries at the scene.
What's next:
Police stated that the driver involved remained at the location. The investigations ongoing.
The Source: Inforrmation in this article is from Dallas Police officers on the scene.