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Pedestrian struck and killed on westbound Interstate 30 near First Avenue in Dallas

By
FOX Local
Dallas
Published September 13, 2026 7:34 AM CDT
Published September 13, 2026 7:34 AM CDT
article

The Brief

    • A pedestrian was struck and killed early Sunday morning on the westbound side of Interstate 30 near First Avenue in Dallas.
    • Emergency responders pronounced the victim dead at the scene, and police confirmed the driver involved remained on site.
    • The pedestrian's identity and the events leading up to the collision remain under investigation by Dallas police.

DALLAS - A pedestrian was struck and killed early Sunday morning in a collision on the westbound side of Interstate 30 near First Avenue, according to the Dallas Police Department.

I-30 shut down due to fatal pedestrian crash

What we know:

Officers responded to the scene at approximately 3:30 a.m. Sunday. A preliminary investigation indicated that a vehicle hit a pedestrian on the freeway. Dallas Fire-Rescue personnel responded, but the victim succumbed to their injuries at the scene.

What's next:

Police stated that the driver involved remained at the location. The investigations ongoing.

The Source: Inforrmation in this article is from Dallas Police officers on the scene.

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