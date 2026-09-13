Pedestrian struck and killed on westbound Interstate 30 near First Avenue in Dallas

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The Brief A pedestrian was struck and killed early Sunday morning on the westbound side of Interstate 30 near First Avenue in Dallas. Emergency responders pronounced the victim dead at the scene, and police confirmed the driver involved remained on site. The pedestrian's identity and the events leading up to the collision remain under investigation by Dallas police.



A pedestrian was struck and killed early Sunday morning in a collision on the westbound side of Interstate 30 near First Avenue, according to the Dallas Police Department.

I-30 shut down due to fatal pedestrian crash

What we know:

Officers responded to the scene at approximately 3:30 a.m. Sunday. A preliminary investigation indicated that a vehicle hit a pedestrian on the freeway. Dallas Fire-Rescue personnel responded, but the victim succumbed to their injuries at the scene.

What's next:

Police stated that the driver involved remained at the location. The investigations ongoing.