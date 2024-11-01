Party at 'The Mexican': Día De Los Muertos
How to make a classic ‘Day of the Dead’ dish: Pan de Muerto from ‘The Mexican’s' chef, Santiago Hiriart
**Makes 4 servings**
Ingredients:
1 5/8 Cups All purpose flour
1 teaspoon Salt
1/2 cup Granulated Sugar
4 teaspoon Dry Yeast
2 Whole Eggs
8 Tablespoons Unsalted Butter
2 teaspoon Orange Flower Water
1/4 cup Whole Warm Milk
Directions:
1. In a kitchen aid or mixer combine the warm milk, orange flower water and yeast. Mix Well and allow the yeast to hydrate.
2. Add the eggs and mix well
3. Add the flour, salt and sugar and mix well
4. Add the butter and mix for 8 minutes at high speed
5. Allow the dough to rest for 30 minutes
6. Dive the dough in 6 equal pieces by weight
7. Shape 4 pieces into round balls and use the other two for the decorations
8. Shape the "bones" using your fingers to roll the dough
9. Make 4 smaller balls with the rest of the dough
10. Brush the dough with water and decorate
11. Allow the dough to rest for 10 minutes
12. Bake at 350 degrees for 45 minutes