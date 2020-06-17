Organizers to make decision by July if State Fair of Texas will return in 2020

article

State Fair of Texas officials says they will make a decision by mid or late July whether or not the annual event will happen this year.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic and the ever-evolving guidelines for public events, the board of directors say they are exploring all options and relying on the latest information from experts on how and when they can open safely for the public.

If the fair is able to operate this year, officials say it will look much different with extra measures like limited daily attendance, pre-purchased tickets, health screenings at the gate and social distancing measures.

“Planning has continued for the Fair during this pandemic with an optimistic and measured approach because producing an event of this size and scope, that means so much to so many, requires year-round efforts," state fair officials said. "The State Fair of Texas is committed to doing what is right for the health and wellness of our community-at-large."

If the fair is able to open at Fair Park, it will run from Sept. 25 through Oct. 18.