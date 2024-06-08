Man named Optimus Prime arrested for car theft in south Austin: affidavit

Earlier this week, Austin police arrested a suspected car thief with a strange name.

According to court documents, 37-year-old Optimus Prime Blakely faces a charge of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

The affidavit says officers stopped Blakely on Tuesday after they say they caught him driving a stolen vehicle on Congress Avenue near Radam Lane in south Austin.

Optimus Prime

MORE STORIES

The man with the "Transformers" inspired name remains in the Travis County jail with bond set at $8,000.