Opioid overdose outbreak in Austin kills 8 people: ATCEMS

Eight people are dead following a 27-hour-long opioid overdose outbreak in downtown Austin, Austin-Travis County EMS said. The suspected deaths were part of a total of 51 overdose calls reported from Monday morning into Tuesday.

"We've lost mothers, fathers, sons and daughters," said Dr. Desmar Walkes, Medical Director/Health Authority for Austin Travis County.

According to Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Keith Pinckard, four of those deaths have been deemed overdoses. The other four are still under investigation but are confirmed to be suspicious.

"The eight cases that we are currently investigating were located downtown and in southeast and northern parts of Austin," said Dr. Pinckard.

Officials are calling this the largest opioid outbreak seen in Austin since 2014.

ATCEMS reported there were 51 overdose calls made starting at 9 a.m. on Monday, April 29 and stretching into Tuesday morning. For comparison, ATCEMS officials say they normally respond to about 2-3 overdose calls in a day.

"That is well over a 1,000% increase," said Assistant Chief Steve White, with Austin-Travis County EMS.

Officials say the victims of this overdose outbreak ranged in age from 20–50 years old and added that some were homeless.

Police say it was the quick use of on-hand narcan that saved lives.

"During this period of time, a number of our officers administered multiple doses at various scenes which helped save the lives prior to our public safety partners arriving on scene. Additionally, we've seen civilians jump into action and intervene by administering NARCAN," said Assistant Chief Eric Fitzgerald with the Austin Police Department.

Police are now investigating how this happened and who is responsible. Currently, police have at least two persons of interest in custody, but further investigation is needed before charging them with any crime related to the overdoses.

"It is apparent that there is a deadly batch of illicit narcotics in our community. Our intent at the Austin Police Department is to find those persons responsible and hold them accountable," said Assistant Chief Fitzgerald.

Those responsible could face charges ranging anywhere from possession or delivery of a controlled substance all the way up to murder or delivery of a controlled substance causing serious bodily injury or death.

The City of Austin released this statement:

"Opioid overdose is a life-threatening condition that can be reversed if patients are treated immediately with Narcan and emergency medical care. ATCEMS is asking members of the public to familiarize themselves with the signs and symptoms of an overdose and call 9-1-1 immediately if they see someone who appears to be overdosing. Those who choose to use any substances should always have a designated sober person with Narcan available to assist.

Overdose symptoms: