Opal Lee set to move into rebuilt Fort Worth home

Fort Worth’s Grandmother of Juneteenth is set to move into her new home. It’s in the same location where a racist mob burned down her family’s home decades ago.

The angry mob torched Opal Lee’s home on Annie Street in Fort Worth on June 19, 1939.

Image 1 of 6 ▼

She said they were mad that a Black family had moved into their neighborhood. She was only 12 years old at the time.

Years later, Lee began her work to make Juneteenth a national holiday marking the official day slavery ended in the United States.

Her historic homecoming event was made possible by several organizations at no cost.

Related article

The Trinity Habitat for Humanity, Texas Capital, JC Penney, and HistoryMaker Homes worked together to build and furnish the home.

Lee will get the keys ahead of her annual Juneteenth walk, which will take place next week in Dallas.

She is expected to speak at a ceremony Friday morning.