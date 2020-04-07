Online tool helps people register with the IRS, calculate their stimulus check amount

The IRS and online tax preparation company TurboTax have teamed up to help some Americans get their stimulus checks faster.

The payments are coming soon for people who have direct deposit and who have already filed a 2019 tax return or are social security recipients.

For those people, TurboTax created an online tool that tells them if they qualify for a stimulus check and calculates the amount.

Those who haven’t filed a 2019 tax return can use the tool to register with the IRS to get their stimulus money.

"We know people are struggling financially, and every dollar matters right now so if you haven't filed your 2019 tax return yet, you're missing out on the fastest way to receive both a refund and a stimulus payment," said TurboTax Executive Vice President Greg Johnson.

The United States Treasury Department encourages anyone who can use direct deposit to do so because it could take months to get physical checks in the mail.

LINK: turbotax.intuit.com/stimulus-check