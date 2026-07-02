One man dead following overnight shootout near Deep Ellum

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The Brief A man died at a hospital following an argument that escalated into a shootout on Main Street shortly after 2 a.m. Thursday. Investigators determined the confrontation turned violent when two men within a group pulled firearms and shot at each other. All individuals involved remained at the scene and are cooperating with detectives, though it remains unclear if any arrests have been made.



One man is dead following an overnight argument that escalated into a shootout near the Deep Ellum entertainment district, Dallas police said Thursday.

Deep Ellum shooting

What we know:

Officers responded to the scene on Main Street shortly after 2 a.m. following reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, they discovered a man with a gunshot wound.

The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he died a short time later, according to authorities. His identity has not yet been released.

Investigators determined the victim was part of a group consisting of another man and two women when an argument broke out among them. The confrontation turned violent when both men pulled firearms and shot at each other.

Everyone involved in the incident remained at the scene and is cooperating with detectives, police said.

It remains unclear if any arrests have been made or charges filed as the investigation continues.