One man dead following overnight shootout near Deep Ellum
DALLAS - One man is dead following an overnight argument that escalated into a shootout near the Deep Ellum entertainment district, Dallas police said Thursday.
Deep Ellum shooting
What we know:
Officers responded to the scene on Main Street shortly after 2 a.m. following reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, they discovered a man with a gunshot wound.
The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he died a short time later, according to authorities. His identity has not yet been released.
Investigators determined the victim was part of a group consisting of another man and two women when an argument broke out among them. The confrontation turned violent when both men pulled firearms and shot at each other.
Everyone involved in the incident remained at the scene and is cooperating with detectives, police said.
It remains unclear if any arrests have been made or charges filed as the investigation continues.
The Source: Information in this article is from the Dallas Police Department.