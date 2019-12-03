One dead after Arlington police chase involving stolen vehicle

One person was dead after a police chase involving a stolen vehicle in Arlington on Tuesday afternoon.

Investigators say the person who died crashed as he tried to get away from officers. The crash happened near S. Bowen Road at Abram Street in a Kroger parking lot.

The impetus for the chase began with Irving police giving Arlington police an update about a possible suspect in their area.

About 2:15 p.m., an officer saw a truck and person who fit the suspect’s description in an area near Globe Life Park and AT&T Stadium.

The Arlington officer attempted to stop the truck, but the suspect fled according to investigators. Police said the truck’s plates came back as a stolen vehicle from Granbury.

The chase ended in the Kroger parking lot when the driver lost control, hitting a pole and two parked cars.

Arlington police said they believe the driver was out on bond and also committed a robbery in Arlington.