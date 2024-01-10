Old Tarrant County courthouse vandal caught on camera

Investigators in Tarrant County are looking for a person seen on video vandalizing the Old Tarrant County courthouse.

The video shows a man walking up to the nearly 130-year-old building just after midnight on Monday.

He then throws a rock at the west side exterior doors, breaking a window.

No other damage was reported.

Source: Tarrant County

The video shows the vandal dressed in all black and a red hat.

If you recognize him, you're asked to contact the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office.