Oklahoma votes on legalizing marijuana Tuesday, would open sale to out-of-state residents

North Texans could soon be able to drive up to Oklahoma to buy legal recreational marijuana.

Voters in the Sooner State will decide Tuesday whether it should be legal to purchase, possess and grow recreational marijuana in the state. The measure would allow anyone 21 and over to purchase and possess up to 1 ounce of marijuana. It would also open sales to out-of-state residents.

The proposal also outlines a process for people previously convicted for marijuana-related convictions to get the convictions expunged or dismissed.

Recreational sales would be subject to a 15% excise tax on top of the standard state sales tax. The revenue would help fund local municipalities, the court system, public schools, substance abuse treatment centers and the state's general revenue fund.

Currently, medical marijuana is legal in Oklahoma and, unlike most other states, there is no list of qualifying medical conditions. The program passed overwhelmingly when presented to voters in 2018.

10% of Oklahoma's adult population has a medical license for marijuana.

The new marijuana legalization measure needs a simple majority to pass.

Polls close at 7 p.m.

If the measure passes, it is not legal to bring marijuana into Texas, even if it was legally-purchased.

Possessing 2 ounces or fewer of marijuana is a Class B misdemeanor with a maximum jail sentence of 18- days and a fine of up to $2,000.

