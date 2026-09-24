Sanger ISD student dies after school bus overturns

The Brief Sanger Police and Sanger Fire are responding to a Sanger ISD bus that overturned on Thursday afternoon. The bus overturned at Huling Road and Lois Road East in Denton. It's unclear what caused the bus to overturn. Sanger ISD confirmed a student in the district died from the accident.



Sanger ISD has confirmed a student died on Thursday after a school bus overturned in Denton.

Sanger ISD bus overturns

What we know:

On Thursday, September 24, Sanger Police and Sanger Fire responded to reports of a vehicle that had overturned at Huling Road and Lois Road East in Denton.

FOX 4 flew over the scene and saw a Sanger ISD bus had overturned.

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Late on Thursday, Sanger ISD released a statement, confirming a student died from the accident.

"We are heartbroken to share that a Sanger ISD school bus was involved in a single-vehicle accident this afternoon. The bus driver and four students were on board.

Tragically, one student lost their life in the accident. No other students were injured.

Our hearts are with the student’s family and all those impacted by this tragedy.

We are working closely with law enforcement and emergency personnel and will share additional information with our families as it becomes available and is appropriate to release.

Please keep the family and all those affected by this tragedy in your thoughts.

The Department of Public Safety is in charge of the investigation and will be releasing more information at the appropriate time."

What we don't know:

Officials have not released the name of the student who died in the accident.

We don't know what led to the bus overturning.

This is a breaking news story. More updates will be added as they become available.