Officer killed by vehicle during Texas traffic stop

A vehicle slammed into a parked patrol car during a police traffic stop in Corpus Christi, killing one officer and injuring another, authorities said.

The crash happened at around 9:45 p.m. Friday on state route 358 in southern Corpus Christi. Officers in three patrol cars were handling the traffic stop when another vehicle slammed into one of the cars, Lt. Michael Peña said.

The two injured officers were taken to a local hospital, where one of them died and the other was in stable condition. The driver of the vehicle that crashed into the squad car was detained, but no immediate charges were filed, Peña said.