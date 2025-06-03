NTTA to raise toll rates later this summer

article

The Brief Rates for toll roads in North Texas will increase on July 1. The price will go up an average of about 1 cent. That means most TollTag customers will pay $.22 instead of $.21 per mile.



Toll road rates in North Texas are going up later this summer.

NTTA Toll Rate Increase

What we know:

According to the North Texas Tollway Authority, toll rates will soon increase by an average of one cent per mile.

That means most TollTag customers will pay $.22 instead of $.21, and ZipCash customers will pay twice that much.

What they're saying:

The NTTA said the increase is consistent with its regular, biennial rate increase schedule.

The funding is used to help repay debt, build new toll roads, improve and maintain existing toll roads, and fund NTTA’s safety and roadside assistance programs.

"Each year, we serve more than 14 million customers through safe, well-maintained roads, which bring significant economic growth and development to our region," said NTTA Board Chairman Scott Levine. "As always, the best option for every customer is to maintain a TollTag account to receive the lowest rate with the most convenience on toll roads."

What's next:

The new rates go into effect on July 1.

The NTTA plans to advertise the increase on signs over the coming weeks.