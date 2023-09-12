NSYNC reunites in elevator ahead of MTV VMA appearance

All five members of *NSYNC are back in the same room – or in this case, inside an elevator.

The iconic boy band posted a video teasing the reunion ahead of Tuesday night's MTV Video Music Award in New York City.

Yes, Justin Timberlake, Lance Bass, Joey Fatone, JC Chasez and Chris Kirkpatrick are all back! It is unknown if the group will perform together or release a new track.

Their last reunion performance was in the 2013 VMA after the group disbanded in the mid-2000s.