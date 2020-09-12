NorthPark Mall evacuated after small fire, will remain closed Saturday

article

NorthPark Mall was evacuated due to a fire Saturday afternoon, and the shopping center will remain closed for the day as Dallas-Fire Rescue crews investigate.

Firefighters were called to the mall at 1:45 p.m. for a fire inside the Eataly construction space.

Crews were told there was a small fire near a trash conveyor, and firefighters were able to get the flames under control. They are now working to clear the building of smoke.

The area was evacuated before firefighters arrived, and fire officials initially said there were injuries reported, but later determined there were no injuries from the fire.

Investigators found the fire was accidental, and was caused by "combustuble materials, covering an out-of-service escalator belt, that were ignited by sparks from hot work that was being done nearby."

A spokesperson for the mall said the shopping center will remain closed Saturday due to the "residual smoke," though businesses and restaurants with outdoor entrances can stay open.