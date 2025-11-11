Northern Lights visible from North Texas as solar storm rolls in

The Brief The Northern Lights were visible across parts of North Texas on Tuesday night, including Azle and Santo, ahead of a strong geomagnetic storm. A powerful solar eruption is expected to reach Earth by midday Wednesday, prompting a G4 "severe" geomagnetic storm watch. The storm could make auroras visible as far south as Alabama and may temporarily disrupt power grids and communications.



The Northern Lights are already visible in parts of North Texas as a strong geomagnetic storm approaches Earth.

Northern Lights in Texas

North Texans have shared photos of the lights with FOX 4 Tuesday night from as far south as Azle.

The sightings come somewhat early, as the lights were not expected to be visible further south until Wednesday.

What you can do:

A strong geomagnetic storm is expected to occur on Wednesday, which could mean good news for stargazers around the country.

This chance of a severe geomagnetic storm will increase the odds for Americans as far south as Alabama to see the Northern Lights in the coming days.

A large coronal mass ejection (CME), a massive eruption of plasma from the Sun’s corona, is expected to arrive at Earth by midday Wednesday and last into the evening.

This sequence of events could trigger a geomagnetic storm, prompting officials to issue a G4 Geomagnetic Storm Watch.

Solar storms are ranked on a scale from G1 to G5, from minor to extreme characterization. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), a G4 category storm is characterized as severe, which could cause widespread voltage control issues for various regions.

torms of this magnitude can disrupt critical infrastructure, including cellular networks and radio communications.

According to the NOAA, a geomagnetic storm is a significant disturbance of Earth’s magnetosphere that occurs when energy from the solar wind is exchanged into the space environment surrounding Earth .