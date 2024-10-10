A powerful geomagnetic storm has triggered the Northern Lights and North Texas may be able to catch a glimpse.

As the sun sets, many northern parts of the United States will have a shot at seeing the dazzling natural light display.

The Texas Panhandle is in the area where aurora borealis sightings are possible, but it would be low visibility at best.

North Texas is outside of the current visibility forecast, but it is not impossible.

Look out at the northern horizon after the sun goes down, and you could see a show.

This May, some North Texans were able to see the Northern Lights.

You can increase your chances by getting away from the city lights.

What we know

A coronal mass ejection (CME) from the sun will reach Earth's atmosphere on Thursday, creating a geomagnetic storm – which fuels the aurora.

The National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration forecasts the storm will reach a G-4 rating – or become a "severe" geomagnetic storm. The highest rating on the geomagnetic scale is G-5.

Timeline

As of Thursday afternoon, the geomagnetic storm reached "severe" or G-4 status between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. central time.

The NOAA forecast now has the G-4 storm lasting through 1 a.m. CT.

Thursday, 1 p.m.: Storm reaches G-4 rating

Thursday, 6:59 p.m.: Sunset in Dallas

Thursday, 7 p.m. to Friday, 1 a.m.: Storm remains G-4 status

Friday, 1 a.m.: Storm is expected to decrease to G-3 status for the remainder of the overnight hours.

If you see the Nothern Lights in North Texas send us an email at kdfwwebsite@fox.com.