North Texas volunteers responding to areas hit by Nicholas, now a tropical storm

What is now Tropical Storm Nicolas hit the Texas coast overnight as a hurricane. Some places got more than a foot of rain.

The Texas Baptist Men respond to every natural disaster around the United States and many overseas. So, while they're still dealing with the aftereffects of Hurricane Ida, they're also preparing to help those affected by Nicholas.

"We still have over 120 volunteers on the ground in the New Orleans area and even though we are dealing with Ida right now we are preparing for Nicholas. We have teams in the Beaumont area and Houston area," said David Wells, the director of disaster relief for the Texas Baptist Men.

Nicholas brought 75 mph winds, a rough surf and some flooding when it made landfall near the tourist town of Matagorda, Texas late Monday.

In Lake Jackson, near Houston, video shows the moment the power went out. Hundreds of thousands of people remained without power Tuesday morning in the Houston area.

A number of school districts along the Texas Gulf Coast cancelled classes Monday and announced plans to do so again Tuesday.

Galveston received about 14 inches of rain from Nicholas and Houston reported more than 6 inches.

Louisiana is a different story. By Wednesday, the storm is expected to drop about 20 inches of rain on the central and southern regions of the state.

