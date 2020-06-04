North Texas veteran's roof replaced for free

article

Veteran David McClendon received a new roof Wednesday for free. It was a way to thank him for his years of service.

Outback Roofing partnered with Habitat for Humanity to provide this resource for this Navy veteran through the Owens Corning National Roof Deployment Project.

Christopher Crutcher, the president of Outback Roofing, said jobs like these are important for the veteran and the community.

“I don’t consider this a handout, I just consider this more of a hand up,” said Crutcher. “For us, I think it’s really important that people just give back. We’ll do it one roof at a time.”

The roof deployment project is a national effort to show support for veterans and their families. More than 190 new roofs have been donated since 2016.

McClendon thanks God for what he calls a blessing.

Advertisement

“When I stepped up for them they stepped for me it’s all just one big community working together,” he said. “That’s what serving in the military is all about.”

For information on how to get involved contact roofdeployment@ownscorning.com.