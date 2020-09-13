North Texas restaurants normally packed on NFL Sundays had smaller crowds due to COVID-19 restrictions

Sunday during football season is usually a big day for North Texas bars and restaurants, but like just about everything, the coronavirus pandemic has changed the way people watch the Cowboys and other NFL games with friends.

People waited for months to see the Cowboys play, but because of the pandemic, the crowds watching the game were much smaller.

Football Sunday in Downtown Dallas looked a lot different.

“We have an expression in the army, it’s called, 'Embrace the suck,' and the thing is, does it suck? Absolutely. But it sucks for everyone,” said Bill Katz, the owner of Frankie’s.

Usually, places like Frankie’s are packed when the Cowboys play.

Advertisement

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, restaurants can only have 50% capacity and bars are closed

“I thought it would be way crowded, but corona,” Cowboys fan Brooke Kirksey said.

Katz said that because of social distancing, crowds are much smaller.

“Out of 50% allowed, I’m probably doing 50% of that,” he said.

People who watched the game said that with the precautions in place, they feel safe.

“A lot of businesses are taking precautions, sanitizing, not having any menus, just using a barcode, so we feel safe,” Cynthia Barrera said.

While Katz is thankful to be open during the pandemic, he said he hopes things get under control soon.

“I do believe there’s a light at the end of the tunnel, we just don’t know how long that tunnel is,” he said.