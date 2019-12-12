North Texas officers to attend slain Houston officer’s funeral

article

Arlington police will be among those mourning the loss of another Texas officer.

The department’s honor guard will attend the funeral of Houston police Sgt. Christopher Brewster.

The team of eight officers left for Houston early Thursday morning. They said their one job for the day is to stand in solidarity with Houston police.

“When we go to funerals, memories of the officers we’ve lost in Arlington and around the state that comes to mind. And so here we are going to be celebrating the life of Sgt. Brewster but we know in another few days there’s going to be another service to celebrate a hero,” said Lt. Christopher Cook with the Arlington Police Department.

Officers and honor guard members from Dallas, Fort Worth, Grand Prairie and Plano will also be at the funeral Thursday at 10 a.m.

Hundreds attended a visitation Wednesday night for Sgt. Brewster. He was shot and killed Saturday while responding to a domestic violence call.

His colleagues remembered him as someone who loved to make people laugh.

“It was the end of April and here around the corner comes Sgt. Brewster whistling Christmas music. He loved Christmas. Loved Christmas. He told me he was going to be whistling Christmas music all year,” said Sgt. Paul Wyssbrou with the Houston Police Department.

Brewster had been with the department for nine years and was promoted to sergeant in February.

His accused killer is charged with capital murder.