North Texas non-profits team up for holiday celebration, food giveaway

It was a holiday extravaganza in Oak Cliff on Monday as three non-profit foundations came together to help hundreds in the fourth year of the Center Table Winter Harvest.

At the Heroes Recreation Center, it's beginning to feel a lot like Christmas.

The Center Table's Winter Harvest, Mark Cuban's Foundation along with the Dirk Nowitzki Foundation and Heroes Foundation, with food for 500 from the North Texas Food Bank, brought holiday joy.

"That's what we try to do give them that Christmas spirit, do a little festivities, show some love and support today. That's the goal," said Mark Cuban Basketball Center CEO Trina Terrell.

It's been the goal for the past four years now. And since its inception, some 35,000 families have been blessed.

Ronny Armstrong was first in a line that stretched for blocks. He’s grateful for the groups behind the giveaway.

"I feel like they should be really blessed because of the way they help different people and the neighborhood and the community," he said.

Featured article

This year, thanks to Toys for Tots - Denton, not just food but fun gifts for kids.

"When you're on like a certain type of income and you're not able to provide that much for you family and your grandkids and stuff, you just wonder how you're going to be able to make it through that tough time," said recipient Latoyka Thomas.

Superheroes are lending a super hand from the Heroes Cops and Kids initiative.

"It's so much fun to give back to the community," one superhero said. "It's fun, and the Mark Cuban Heroes, again, they do this every year. So it's so much fun. It's God's blessing."

A blessing to be a blessing in this season of giving.