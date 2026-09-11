North Texas marks 25 years since 9/11 with ceremonies and service

The Brief Communities across North Texas gathered for solemn memorial ceremonies to mark the 25th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks. Events in Fort Worth and Grapevine honored fallen heroes, featuring Ground Zero artifacts, first responder tributes, and moments of silence. Nearly 2,000 volunteers in Arlington packed over 450,000 meals for the North Texas Food Bank to turn the anniversary into a day of service.



It’s hard to believe it’s been 25 years since the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.

All across North Texas, people are sharing their personal stories as they mark the somber anniversary.

Fort Worth 25th Anniversary Memorial Event

Fort Worth 9/11 Memorial Ceremony

In Fort Worth, hundreds of people gathered for a memorial ceremony held outside city hall.

The stage featured a giant American flag made up of pictures of those who died that day. There was also a large piece of metal from Ground Zero on display.

Some first responders who were in New York City that day were in attendance, and Fort Worth Police Chief Eddie Garcia paid tribute to them and their families.

"Another hero that comes to mind is the uncle of one of our home Fort Worth police officers here today. Her uncle served on 9/11 and is in an ever-lasting photo that the world will never forget. The photo where three firefighters raised an American flag at Ground Zero. It was not for a photo op but to raise hope for a nation that felt lost," he said.

The ceremony concluded with bag pipes and the laying of a wreath.

Grapevine 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony

9/11 Remembrance Ceremony at the 9/11 Flight Crew Memorial in Grapevine

In Grapevine, folks gathered for a ceremony at the 9/11 Flight Crew Memorial. It’s located just a few miles away from DFW Airport.

The airport is the primary hub for American Airlines and two of the four hijacked planes that day were American Airlines flights.

The local president of the Association of Professional Flight Attendants reflected on the anniversary.

"We still remember. We still say their names, and we remain committed to honoring the crew members who reported for duty that morning and never returned home," said Robin Reitz, the president of APFA’s DFW chapter.

The ceremony included two moments of silence – one at 7:46 a.m. marking the exact time the first plane flew into the north tower in New York and one at 8:01 a.m. when the second plane struck the south tower.

Arlington 9/11 Day of Service

Arlington 9/11 Day of Service

One of the positive legacies of 9/11 is how volunteers have turned it into America’s largest day of service.

On Friday morning, nearly 2,000 people gathered at the Arlington eSports Stadium to pack meals for families in need.

They packed more than 450,000 meals to be distributed to the North Texas Food Bank.