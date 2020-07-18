North Texas leaders remember the legacy of Congressman John Lewis

Reactions to Congressman John Lewis' death continue to pour in nationwide, statewide, and locally, with many leaders paying their respects to Lewis' legacy.

Lewis was known for telling people to speak up and speak out.

Governor Greg Abbott announced Saturday that Texas flags will lowered to half-staff in Lewis' honor.

Congresswoman Eddie Bernice Johnson and Reverend Peter Johnson shared memories of their friendship with the giant in the civil rights community.

Lewis served in Congress for decades representing people from the Atlanta area.

Congresswoman Johnson said the first time she met Lewis, she shared a story of when she donated $25 to his campaign.

Many have said Lewis was a big part of getting young people involved in the civil rights movement, specifically when it came to voting rights.

Lewis had spoken out on many issues aside from voting rights, and was known for saying get in "good trouble," referencing the many times he was arrested for standing up for what is right and calling for change.

“I always gave him credit for making sure that I had an opportunity to serve in Congress alongside him,” Rep. Johnson said. “He was there fighting for the Voting Rights Act, the Civil Rights Act, all of the causes that came along. From the time he was 18 and 19 years old, he was on the forefront.”

“The struggle in the fight for the right to vote is directly related to John Lewis and the blood he shed on the Edmund Petus Bridge,” Reverend Johnson said. “Black people I see elected all over America, and all over the south, owe a tremendous amount to John Lewis, because John Lewis opened those doors by taking a terrible beating on the Edmund Petus Bridge.”

Rev. Johnson marched with Lewis multiple times.

They first met when Johnson was 18.

Congresswoman Johnson said it’s now up to the current generation of young people who have been protesting to continue to stand up and call for change.

