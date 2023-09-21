Local nonprofits ask for support on North Texas Giving Day

article

It’s North Texas Giving Day, a day when people are urged to support local nonprofits that are working to make a difference in their community.

The 18-hour online fundraising event happens each year in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

North Texans are encouraged to make a much-needed donation to one of more than 3,300 charities participating in the campaign.

The day makes a real difference for so many organizations. These are just a few featured on Good Day Thursday morning.

LINK: www.northtexasgivingday.org/organization/Union

LINK: www.northtexasgivingday.org/organization/Texas-Girls-Choir

LINKS:

Carry the Load - www.northtexasgivingday.org/organization/Carry-The-Load

C5 Texas - www.northtexasgivingday.org/organization/c5-youth-foundation-of-texas-inc

The Happy Pet Project - www.northtexasgivingday.org/organization/Thehappypetproject

North Texas Food Bank - www.northtexasgivingday.org/organization/northtexasfoodbank

LINK: www.northtexasgivingday.org/organization/dallas-zoo

LINK: www.northtexasgivingday.org/organization/big-thought

Last year, the campaign helped raise more than $62 million.

For more information or to find a charity to support, visit www.northtexasgivingday.org.

The website also has information on how people can donate their time or contribute to a cause as a volunteer.