Local nonprofits ask for support on North Texas Giving Day

DALLAS - It’s North Texas Giving Day, a day when people are urged to support local nonprofits that are working to make a difference in their community.
The 18-hour online fundraising event happens each year in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.
North Texans are encouraged to make a much-needed donation to one of more than 3,300 charities participating in the campaign.
The day makes a real difference for so many organizations. These are just a few featured on Good Day Thursday morning.
Nonprofit Union Coffee seeking community support
Union Coffee is one of the many local nonprofits asking for support on North Texas Giving Day. Executive Director and lead pastor Katie Newsome joined Good Day to talk about how her organization helps others by giving them a "shot of generosity."
LINK: www.northtexasgivingday.org/organization/Union
Fort Worth-based Texas Girls' Choir seeking donors
The Texas Girls' Choir has traveled all over the world performing in major concert halls, schools, universities, embassies, churches, and on national and international television. The young singers are hoping for support on North Texas Giving Day.
LINK: www.northtexasgivingday.org/organization/Texas-Girls-Choir
Carry the Load benefitting from North Texas Giving Day
Good Day got a first look at the impact of North Texas Giving Day when it kicked off at 6 a.m. Donors have been generously giving to the 3,300 local nonprofits that are participating. One of those charities is Carry the Load, which is known for a huge Memorial Day event in Dallas.
LINKS:
Carry the Load - www.northtexasgivingday.org/organization/Carry-The-Load
C5 Texas - www.northtexasgivingday.org/organization/c5-youth-foundation-of-texas-inc
The Happy Pet Project - www.northtexasgivingday.org/organization/Thehappypetproject
North Texas Food Bank - www.northtexasgivingday.org/organization/northtexasfoodbank
Giving Day benefits animals at the Dallas Zoo
North Texas Giving Day benefits not only people, but pets and all kinds of other animals too. Good Day's Paige Ellenberger talked to the folks at the Dallas Zoo, which relies on donations to provide affordable tickets and educational experiences for guests and local schools.
LINK: www.northtexasgivingday.org/organization/dallas-zoo
Big Thought brings arts education to local kids
Big Thought is one of the many local nonprofits raising money on North Texas Giving Day. The organization has become a national model in arts education for out of school time systems, summer learning, and juvenile justice intervention. Each year they reach thousands of kids in our area.
LINK: www.northtexasgivingday.org/organization/big-thought
Singer Madelyn Brene using her talents for NTXGD
Good Day talks to singer Madelyn Brene, one of this year's influencers lending her literal voice to North Texas Giving Day. She's using her talents to encourage others to support local charities.
Last year, the campaign helped raise more than $62 million.
For more information or to find a charity to support, visit www.northtexasgivingday.org.
The website also has information on how people can donate their time or contribute to a cause as a volunteer.