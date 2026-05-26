North Texas faces elevated flash flood threat over next 24 hours

The Brief North Texas faces a high risk of localized flash flooding over the next 24 hours due to consecutive rounds of heavy rain on already saturated ground. The heaviest rainfall is expected to arrive from the west late Tuesday evening and intensify overnight, threatening to disrupt the Wednesday morning commute. While the widespread flood threat will peak Wednesday morning, scattered thunderstorms and a lower risk of rain will linger through the upcoming weekend.



North Texas residents need to prepare for an elevated flash flood threat over the next 24 hours, as an unseasonably warm and muggy weather pattern brings consecutive rounds of heavy rain and thunderstorms to an already saturated region.

Elevated flash flood risk

Following a barrage of storms on Monday that triggered frequent lightning, torrential downpours, and isolated hail, the risk of localized flooding will peak late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Because parts of the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex have already received several inches of rain over the last few days, additional rainfall is expected to quickly become runoff.

The National Weather Service noted that while some isolated showers are tracking southwest of the Metroplex Tuesday morning, the daytime will see a temporary lull with roughly 30% coverage of scattered afternoon pop-up storms. High temperatures are expected to stay in the mid-80s, right in line with the seasonal average of 87 degrees.

Live Radar

The primary weather disturbance is timed to arrive from the west mid-to-late Tuesday evening, intensifying overnight. These efficient rain-producing storms will push eastward, likely creating hazardous driving conditions and low visibility for the Wednesday morning commuter rush, particularly in counties east of Dallas.

While the severe weather risk includes the potential for isolated high winds and small hail, high-volume rainfall and rapid runoff remain the primary concerns.

7-Day Forecast

The wet pattern is expected to linger through the rest of the week, with temperatures staying in the 80s. Wednesday is forecast to be the coolest day of the week, with highs hovering near 80 degrees. While the widespread flood threat is expected to diminish by Thursday, a 20% to 30% chance of isolated to widely scattered thunderstorms will remain in the forecast through the upcoming weekend.