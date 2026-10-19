North Texas early voting begins with long lines at some polling locations

The Brief Early voting began in North Texas on Monday with heavy turnout and lines lasting 30 to 45 minutes at several sites in Dallas, Tarrant, and Collin counties. Tarrant County consolidated its voting locations by closing 92 sites for this midterm election, leaving 224 open on Election Day. Minor morning delays were reported in Collin County due to paper ballot usage, while voter turnout is expected to remain higher this year because of high interest in the midterm racings.



Some polling locations in North Texas saw heavy turnout for the first day of early voting, especially in Tarrant County where there will be fewer locations open on election day because of consolidation.

Early voting begins in Texas

What we know:

SKY 4 captured video of lines outside several polling locations in Dallas, Tarrant, and Collin counties at different points in the day on Monday.

People were waiting 30 to 45 minutes or longer at the majority of the sites with lines.

What we don't know:

While higher interest in this midterm election is likely fueling most of the early voter turnout, there were also some reports of minor issues in Collin County on Monday morning because of the county’s use of paper ballots.

Some Tarrant County could also be voting early because the county will have 92 fewer polling locations open on election day.

What they're saying:

FOX 4 talked to several people who regularly vote in Tarrant County. One man said the lines were a bit longer than what he anticipated, but another woman said they didn’t seem unusual for the first day of early voting.

"I figured if I get it out of the way now, I won’t have to worry about it later," said Tarrant County resident Oliver Johnson. "I thought I would get here before everybody else, but unfortunately, it’s been a wait."

Fellow resident Ericka Rhodes was expecting to be in and out. That wasn’t the case.

"So yeah, a little long," she said. "It’s okay. It’s worth it."

"When it’s an election like this, that’s so important, we wanted to make sure that we were here on the first day," added Sandra Howell, another Tarrant County resident.

What's next:

Early voting runs through Oct. 24

Election day is Nov. 3.

Early voting hours and locations

Voter Guides

Tarrant County closes polling sites

The backstory:

In September, a majority of Tarrant County’s Commissioners voted to close 92 voting sites, leaving just 224 open for the midterm election.

Republican County Judge Tim O’Hare argued there was low voter turnout two years ago at the now-closed sites. He said the closures would save $1 million in taxpayer money. But some Democrats called the move voter suppression.

A Tarrant County judge recently blocked a lawsuit request to reopen the sites for this election.

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