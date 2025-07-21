North Texas company says it's warning system can help in floods

The Brief Texas lawmakers are holding a special session, partly to address the need for a flood warning system along the Guadalupe River following the deadly July 4th floods. Local company Genesis RTG is showcasing its existing early warning response system, which uses a mix of traditional and advanced technology. Genesis RTG hopes to give state lawmakers a demonstration of its system during the 30-day special session.



Texas lawmakers are back in Austin for a 30-day special session to address several agenda items, including a flood warning system for the Guadalupe River.

It’s a problem one local company said it has already solved.

Genesis RTG is now showing off its early warning response system, which can sound an alarm in advance of rising floodwaters.

Following the deadly Fourth of July floods in the Kerrville area and at Camp Mystic along the Guadalupe River, there was criticism about the lack of an outdoor early warning system.

"We have a system that’s been utilized over and over well since it was initially brought into existence back in 2005," said Tom Adcox.

Adcox and former Dallas ISD school board member Ron Price are partners at a company called Genesis Research and Technology Group or Genesis RTG.

"We have special projects that we do offline with the DOD and other departments. We just create new technologies for the future for the world," Price said.

"Parts of it is being used on the border right now with the Texas Ranger groups. Part of it is in some first responder systems, and we have quite a bit of it in military groups that we've handed off in the last 20 years," Adcox said.

Their rapid response system uses a mix of traditional technology like weather balloons, radar, and satellite imagery and newer technology like drones, robotics, and AI for real-time location warnings.

"One of the key elements that we've noticed is that there's no system to let the people downstream know that the water is coming, so our system will alert the people three, four, five miles downstream to let them know it's time to get to a higher ground, it's time to get to a safe zone," Price said.

"Camps and things like on the Guadalupe can put in systems that have both lighting and sirens that show a clear route to safety," Adcox said.

The company has had some conversations with senators and House members.

They’re hoping for a chance to show the state lawmakers their system during the special session.