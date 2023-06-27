North Texans unable to stay inside try to stay cool in triple-digit heat

Most people are choosing to stay inside to stay safe from this dangerous heat, but some don't have much of an option.

There is no escaping the heat for landscaper Matt Guzman. He's one of about 16 workers braving the sizzling summer sun at Ruibal's Plants, located in the Farmer's Market neighborhood of Dallas.

Owner Linda Ruibal says she can't do much to adjust the hours at this retail operation. The earliest start time is 7:30 a.m.

"Some of them are switching out so they come for half days. Of course, the afternoon half is the worst to fill because it's so hot. Who wants to come in for that," she said.

Featured article

Linda’s oldest son, Mark Rubial, explained how they manage the covered part of the operation.

"Big fans that blow down to keep some of the air from the top, and you've got exhaust fans that'll blow heat out of there," he explained.

There's also fans behind the registers and water stations nearby.

The plastic panels come off the greenhouse too.

"So the air moves through here and keeps it quite a bit cooler," Mark explained.

Dallas residents are trying to stay cool too.

The West Dallas Multipurpose Center is one of two city facilities now operating as cooling centers. The other is the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center.

"To welcome our community friends and neighbors into the multipurpose center. Every day on a daily basis, we provide water and some drinks, some snacks for people who need to get out of the heat and enjoy the air conditioning," said Ashley Hutto with the West Dallas Multipurpose Center.

This is the fourteenth year the city has teamed up with Reliant Energy for the Beat the Heat campaign.

The city is also providing people with portable AC units which can be used at home.

"These types of portable AC units are so important, we can save a lot of lives by doing that," said Councilmember Omar Narvaez. "Making sure that Dallas residents in need have the ability to get cool."

Cooling center hours are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

City of Dallas residents can sign up at the cooling centers to receive a free cooling fan while supplies last. Quantities are limited to only one unit per household.