North Texans celebrate Veterans Day with parades, free museum access

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The Brief North Texas communities honored military service members Wednesday with multiple Veterans Day parades in Dallas and Fort Worth. Arlington's National Medal of Honor Museum hosted free community events connecting visitors directly with Medal of Honor recipients. FOX partnered with nonprofit U.S.VETS to support homeless veterans through online donations and camo gear sales.



Several events were held in North Texas on Wednesday to honor the men and women who have served our country for Veterans Day.

Dallas Veterans Day Parade

At Fair Park, the Greater Dallas Veterans Foundation hosted a parade. It traditionally begins at the 11th hour on the 11th day of the 11th month.

It brings together veterans, military organizations, marching bands and spectators.

Fort Worth Veterans Day Parade

Fort Worth also marked Veterans Day by holding a parade. It was organized by the Tarrant County Veterans Council and was held in Downtown Fort Worth.

National Medal of Honor Museum

Arlington’s National Medal of Honor Museum brought together veterans, military families, and the North Texas community free of charge on Wednesday.

Visitors were able to connect with Follow Veterans and engage with Medal of Honor recipients. They could also explore the museum and write postcards to active-duty service members.

Make Camo Your Cause

FOX is once again partnering with U.S.VETS, an organization that helps homeless veterans.

You can help support the nonprofit by purchasing camo gear at https://shop.usvets.org/ or making a donation at https://go.fox/usvets.

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