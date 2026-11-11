North Texans celebrate Veterans Day with parades, free museum access
ARLINGTON, Texas - Several events were held in North Texas on Wednesday to honor the men and women who have served our country for Veterans Day.
Dallas Veterans Day Parade
At Fair Park, the Greater Dallas Veterans Foundation hosted a parade. It traditionally begins at the 11th hour on the 11th day of the 11th month.
It brings together veterans, military organizations, marching bands and spectators.
Fort Worth Veterans Day Parade
Fort Worth also marked Veterans Day by holding a parade. It was organized by the Tarrant County Veterans Council and was held in Downtown Fort Worth.
National Medal of Honor Museum
Arlington’s National Medal of Honor Museum brought together veterans, military families, and the North Texas community free of charge on Wednesday.
Visitors were able to connect with Follow Veterans and engage with Medal of Honor recipients. They could also explore the museum and write postcards to active-duty service members.
Make Camo Your Cause
FOX is once again partnering with U.S.VETS, an organization that helps homeless veterans.
You can help support the nonprofit by purchasing camo gear at https://shop.usvets.org/ or making a donation at https://go.fox/usvets.
The Source: The information in this story comes news releases from local organizations and FOX 4 cameras.