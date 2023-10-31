North Richland Hills residents dealing with third water outage after water main break

article

For the third time in just over a year some North Richland Hills residents have been on the dry side of a big inconvenience.

This time around the issue has persisted more than 2 days.

"It’s been pretty big. No showering, no access to fresh water. I know that sounds like a first world problem, and it is a first world problem, but it’s something that you’re accustomed to having and when it’s gone it’s very inconvenient," said resident Charles Andrejko.

On Sunday, an aging 24-inch water main failed.

It is just the latest break near Hightower Street and Davis Boulevard.

The break left no running water for roughly 70 homes.

This interruption has been the longest so far.

By midday Tuesday, the City hand-delivered flyers to continue to keep residents abreast of how it was helping to ease the burden.

"Last night we delivered 6 gallons per household," said Assistant City Manager Caroline Waggoner. "We were able, last night, working with local area businesses, to provide a free pizza. We’re doing everything we can to mitigate this and certainly having lots of conversations with the residents."

"They gave us water and stuff to wash our hands," said homeowner Ron Guzo. "This is the third time this year we’ve had our water shut off due to that main, so they are going to replace it, which I’m so happy to hear."

A smaller, temporary main is now in place until that larger replacement project begins.

Each affected homeowner will also receive a credit on the next water billing cycle.

Guzo is happy to hear that and says his first order of business once the water is back on involves a hot shower.

"We’re going to do that here pretty quick," he said with a laugh.