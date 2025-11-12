North Richland Hills police pursuit ends with crash, DWI arrest

article

The Brief A 61-year-old driver is hospitalized following a three-minute pursuit that ended in a crash on Rufe Snow Dr. early this morning. The chase began after police received reports of a wrong-way driver and attempted to stop him near Chisholm Trail. The suspect faces charges including DWI 3rd or more and evading arrest; his name is being withheld until he sees a judge.



A 61-year-old man accused of driving while intoxicated is hospitalized after a Wednesday morning pursuit along Rufe Snow Dr. that ended in a crash.

Wrong-way DWI crash

What we know:

NRH police received reports of a wrong-way driver just before 1:30 a.m. on November 12 near Chisholm Trail and Reatta Court. When officers tried to stop the driver, he sped off heading north on Rufe Snow.

The chase, which lasted about three minutes, ended just south of Bursey Rd., where the 61-year-old driver crashed into a pole, flipping his truck.

North Richland Hills Fire pulled him from the vehicle and took him to the hospital. He is expected to survive. He faces charges of DWI 3rd or more, evading, and a warrant from Pardon and Parole.

Rufe Snow was closed in both directions because of a downed power pole, requiring an emergency response from Oncor. It reopened after about an hour and a half.

What we don't know:

North Richland Hills Police did not release the man's name or mugshot. That information will be released once he is able to see a judge. As of Wednesday morning, the man was still in the hospital.