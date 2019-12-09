Non-profit donates armored vests to Grand Prairie PD

article

The Grand Prairie Police Department is getting new gear to keep officers safe in dangerous situations.

A Colorado-based non-profit is donating 50 armored vests and ballistic helmets to the department.

The faith-based group is called Shield 616 and operates to give peace officers and first responders rifle-rated protections at no cost.

The group donated the gear at Gateway Church's Grand Prairie campus.

The donation is valued at about $100,000.