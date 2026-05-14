FBI, Everman police to announce ‘significant development’ in search for Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez

The Brief Everman police and the FBI will hold a press conference Thursday to announce a significant development in the investigation into the disappearance and presumed death of 6-year-old Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez. The announcement follows an intensive search of the boy's former home on Wisteria Drive, where the Tarrant County District Attorney's Office confirmed evidence was recently discovered. This latest update comes as Noel’s mother, Cindy Rodriguez-Singh, remains in a state mental facility after being charged with capital murder in the case.



Everman police, the FBI and the Tarrant County District Attorney’s Office will hold a joint press conference Thursday to announce a "significant development" in the investigation into the disappearance and presumed death of 6-year-old Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez.

The announcement follows an intense search Tuesday and Wednesday behind the boy’s former home in the 3700 block of Wisteria Drive.

Late Wednesday night, the Tarrant County District Attorney’s Office confirmed that evidence was found during the operation.

"Clearly there was evidence found, but exactly what it is remains to be seen," the office said in a statement.

Everman search

What we know:

Throughout the day on Tuesday and Wednesday, a joint operation involving Everman police, the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office, and the FBI focused on the property where Noel once lived with his family. Aerial footage showed investigators sifting through dirt in the backyard.

By midday, the search team began focusing on a specific area, eventually moving canopies to cover a hole as more specialized equipment and trailers arrived at the scene.

While Everman Police Chief Al Brooks previously stated that Tuesday's search was a routine part of the investigative process with no new leads, the discovery of evidence on Wednesday has shifted the momentum of the case.

What happened to Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez?

Everman Missing Boy Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez

The backstory:

Noel was last seen alive in the fall of 2022, though authorities were not alerted to his disappearance until March 2023. His mother, Cindy Rodriguez-Singh, is charged with capital murder.

Investigators say Rodriguez-Singh originally told police Noel was living with his biological father in Mexico. However, she, her husband and Noel’s six siblings fled to India just two days later. Noel was not with them.

Rodriguez-Singh was added to the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted list and captured in India last August. Last month, a Tarrant County judge ruled her incompetent to stand trial and ordered her to a state mental health facility. While Noel is presumed dead, his remains have never been found.