No injuries, minor damage reported from propane tank explosion at Texas Motor Speedway
FORT WORTH, Texas - There was some minor damage to a building at Texas Motor Speedway following a propane tank explosion Saturday.
There was a car show being held at the speedway, and a TMS spokesman said it was caused by a vendor’s propane tank exploding near a concession stand.
No injuries were reported. Crews were able to quickly extinguish the flames.
There was minor damage to a building.
