No Greenberg Smoked Turkeys this year after fire at East Texas facility

A holiday tradition for many people went up in smoke at the start of the weekend.

Greenberg Smoked Turkey in Tyler announced its shipping facility was heavily damaged by an explosion and fire Friday night.

The East Texas company said its inventory and ability to ship this season are destroyed. Because of this, it won’t have any turkeys for delivery or pickup this season.

The fire happened after hours so no injuries were reported.

People living nearby said it sounded like a bomb exploded inside the building.

“I just walked out the door and seen all the smoke and started to step back in and call the fire department,” said witness Larry Harrison. “And about that time, there were several explosions went off. One of them blew the door off of the building."

Fire investigators are still working on a cause for the fire.

Any orders that were supposed to be shipped after Nov. 6 will be refunded.