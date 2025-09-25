New Six Flags Over Texas rollercoaster will be tallest, fastest, longest and first-ever giga dive

The Brief Six Flags Over Texas is debuting the "Tormenta Rampaging Run" in 2026, coinciding with the park's 65th anniversary. It will be the world's first "giga dive coaster," reaching a height of 309 feet and hitting a top speed of 87 mph. Themed after The Running of the Bulls, the ride will anchor a new immersive area called Rancho de la Tormenta featuring a Spanish village and a new restaurant.



Six Flags Over Texas announced a new record-breaking roller coaster Thursday, the "Tormenta Rampaging Run," which will debut in 2026 as the world's first giga (300-plus-foot-tall) dive coaster. The ride is designed to break six world records and coincide with the park's 65th anniversary.

New Six Flags Rollercoaster

What we know:

The new thrill ride, themed after the running of the bulls in Spain, will be the tallest, fastest, and longest dive coaster in the world, the park said.

Tormenta Rampaging Run will elevate riders to a height of 309 feet before plunging them into a 95-degree, beyond-vertical drop from a record-breaking 285 feet. The ride will reach a top speed of 87 mph and span 4,199 feet of track.

What they're saying:

"This coaster is a true testament to our commitment to providing world-class thrills and innovation, and we can't wait to bring this historic ride to life in 2026," said Mark Boyer, Six Flags Over Texas Vice President and Park Manager.

The coaster will also feature the tallest vertical loop in the world at 179 feet and the highest Immelmann inversion at 218 feet.

"As the world’s first giga dive coaster, Tormenta Rampaging Run introduces a completely new ride category, blending giga coaster heights with the fun and thrill of a dive coaster," said Sophie Bolliger, president of Bolliger & Mabillard, the consulting engineers and designers of the ride.

Coming in 2026 to Six Flags Over Texas: Tormenta Rampaging Run

Rancho de la Tormenta

The attraction will anchor a new themed area called Rancho de la Tormenta, an immersive Spanish village located in the park’s existing Spain section. The area will also feature a new restaurant, Cocina Abuela, offering Spanish and Latin American-inspired dishes.

The new coaster will open as part of the park’s 65th-anniversary celebration, which will also include special events and giveaways. Six Flags Over Texas, the original park in the Six Flags chain, first opened on Aug. 1, 1961.