New high-tech music venue opening in Dallas this spring

There’s a new music venue being built in the Dallas Design District that is billed as the most technically advanced in North Texas.

The HiFi Dallas Music Venue is under construction in a reimagined space that was once a furniture store and warehouse.

“We still got a few more months left but we’re really excited about it. It’s going to be a beautiful 1,000-capacity venue with different fan amenities, different artist amenities and of course with a name like the HiFi a pretty awesome sound system,” said Ben Weeden, a Live Nation executive who has been working on the project.

Guests will have a choice between a variety of different seating options – from up close and personal standing room to a VIP lounge and patio seats. The venue will also be available for parties, weddings and other special events.

Weeden said the Dallas Mavericks are already working on plans for pre and post-game parties at the HiFi. The building is located in the same parking lot as the Dallas Mavericks offices across from the American Airlines Center. Mavs owner Mark Cuban is also the landlord.

“It’s been a lot of fun. We’re working on cross-marketing relationships. We’re working on content, partnerships. He’s been really engaged and it’s great to have a partner like him,” Weeden said of Cuban.

The HiFi is set to open in May. The first concerts are expected to be announced soon.