New Hampshire baby delivered along I-93 Christmas morning

article

It wasn’t a case of no room at the inn, or this case the hospital, but rather of the baby just wanted to be born quicker than they could get there.

The New Hampshire State Police posted a photo to their Facebook page on Christmas morning with an amazing story behind it.

Baby Dominic just couldn’t wait to get into this world and celebrate his first Christmas. So much so, his parents had to pull over along Interstate 93 shortly after midnight.

Call them angels or wise men since there are three of them, but three law enforcement came to the expectant mothers’ rescue. Sgt. Vincent Grieco, Trooper Ryan St. Cyr, and Officer Ryan Nolan of Boscawen Police Department helped to delivery Baby Dominic along the highway

“All are happy, healthy and overjoyed to be spending Christmas together,” reads part of the post.

Congratulations to the family and great job to three wise men, ahem, officers!

Advertisement

This story reported out of Atlanta by FOX 5 News