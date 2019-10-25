New Dickies Arena set to open Saturday in Fort Worth

article

Fort Worth’s newest entertainment venue will officially open this weekend.

Dickies Arena is located adjacent to the Will Rogers Memorial Center.

The 14,000-seat arena will host concerts, sporting events and family entertainment. It will also be the new home to the Fort Worth Stock Show rodeo performances.

The arena announced this week that it will host the 2020 U.S. Gymnastics Championships, a major competition in determining who will advance to the U.S. Olympic team trials.

The first concert will take place on Nov. 8 and will feature Twenty One Pilots.

The $450 million project was partially funded by the city of Fort Worth, Tarrant County the state of Texas and private donations.

North Texans are invited to tour the arena during an open house event Saturday. It’s free but guests can reserve a specific time for a tour.

Link: www.dickiesarena.com