New baby giraffe born at the Dallas Zoo

The Dallas Zoo is not open to the public right now but it does have a new little star.

A baby giraffe was born at the zoo on Saturday.

He weighed 161 pounds and is more than 6 feet tall.

The calf doesn’t have a name yet but he and his mother, Katie, are doing well and bonding, the zoo said.

The Dallas Zoo is still working out the details for safely reopening.

There were reports that the zoo could open as early as next week but officials said they won’t be ready by then.