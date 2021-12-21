Nature's Own bread recall: 3,000 loaves recalled due to undeclared milk

article

Roughly 3,000 loaves of Nature’s Own Honey Wheat bread sold in six U.S. states are being recalled due to the presence of undeclared milk, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced.

Flowers Foods, Inc. issued the voluntary recall after discovering that loaves of Nature’s Own Butterbread containing milk were inadvertently packaged in Nature’s Own Honey Wheat bread packaging — which does not include milk in the ingredient statement.

"People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product," the FDA said in a Dec. 20 notice.

The products under the recall may have been shipped to stores in Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico, Wyoming, California and Nevada. Specifically, the company said products may have been distributed to retailers in the cities of Blythe, Brawley, Calexico, Calipatra, El Centro, Needles and Westmoreland in California, as well as the city of Laughlin, Nevada.

One wholesale distributor in California also serves Mexico, the company said.

The packages have either a blue or yellow tie closure and a "Best If Used By" date of 12-26-2021 and product codes 128 346 03:00 through 128 346 05:00 printed on the package.

The products impacts are as follows:

Nature’s Own Honey Wheat Bread 20 oz. with UPC code 0-72250-03706-8.

Nature’s Own 2-pack Honey Wheat Bread 40 oz. with UPC code 0-72250-00539-5

Customers who have the impacted product can return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Other consumer recalls have made headlines in recent days, including Fresh Express bagged salad products due to the risk of listeria contamination. The impacted products were distributed to 19 U.S. states and Canada.

Dozens of dry shampoo and dry conditioner sprays in the U.S. were also recently recalled by Procter & Gamble due to the presence of benzene.

Long-term exposure to high levels of benzene in the air can cause leukemia, cancer of the blood-forming organs, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has also classified benzene as a known human carcinogen.

This story was reported from Cincinnati.