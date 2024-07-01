Silver Alert for missing elderly Dallas woman discontinued

Dallas police have discontinued the Silver Alert issued for a missing elderly woman nearly a month ago.

Myrtle Polk was last seen on June 8 outside her home in Southeast Oak Cliff.

Her son, who lives out of state, said he got a call after his 88-year-old mother failed to show up for church the next day.

Dallas police issued a national Silver Alert on June 10.

Although it’s been discontinued, Polk is still missing.

"Ms. Polk is still listed as a critical missing. This case and search are ongoing, while the Silver Alert is no longer active. Detectives continue to actively work the case, and our Special Investigations Unit is assisting with the investigation," said Sr. Cpl. Melinda Gutierrez, a spokeswoman for the Dallas Police Department.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dallas police at 214-671-4268.