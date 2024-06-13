Silver Alert: 88-year-old Myrtle Polk still missing in Dallas
article
DALLAS - Police and loved ones are still searching for an elderly woman who disappeared earlier this week in the East Oak Cliff neighborhood of Dallas.
A Silver Alert was issued on Tuesday for 88-year-old Myrtle Polk.
She was last seen in the 1100 block of Indian Creek Trail driving a black 2004 Lexus ES 330 with the license plate number BV7K204.
Polk is described as a petite woman at just 5 feet 2 inches tall and 120 pounds. She has white hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information about her is asked to call 911 immediately or the Dallas Police Department at 214-671-4268.