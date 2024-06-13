Silver Alert: 88-year-old Myrtle Polk still missing in Dallas

article

Police and loved ones are still searching for an elderly woman who disappeared earlier this week in the East Oak Cliff neighborhood of Dallas.

A Silver Alert was issued on Tuesday for 88-year-old Myrtle Polk.

She was last seen in the 1100 block of Indian Creek Trail driving a black 2004 Lexus ES 330 with the license plate number BV7K204.

Polk is described as a petite woman at just 5 feet 2 inches tall and 120 pounds. She has white hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about her is asked to call 911 immediately or the Dallas Police Department at 214-671-4268.