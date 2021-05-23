2 children, 1 adult dead, others critically injured following crash on 380 in Denton

article

A portion of 380 is shut down Sunday afternoon as authorities work a crash that resulted in the deaths of two children and an adult.

Denton police said the multi-vehicle crash happened on westbound 380, at Rockhill.

There have been three deaths so far, with an adult and two children, a 1-year-old and 5-year-old, pronounced dead.

Police said there are other adults in critical condition.

Crews have closed that portion of the highway to investigate the cause of the crash.

No further details have been released at this time.

Drivers should use an alternate route until crews are able to clear the scene.