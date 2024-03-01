Hydrogen peroxide mouthwash recalled nationwide for poisoning risk

article

A brand of hydrogen peroxide mouthwash sold in stores nationwide and online is being recalled over the potential poisoning risk for children.

The recall, impacting more than 100,000 bottles of Heritage Store Hydrogen Peroxide Mouthwash, was announced on Thursday by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The agency said the recalled mouthwash is not in child-resistant packaging, which is required for products containing a certain concentration of ethanol. As a result, the products pose "a risk of poisoning if the contents are swallowed by young children," the CPSC said.

Nutraceutical Corporation, the manufacturer of the mouthwash, was contacting all known purchasers directly, according to the agency.

"Consumers should immediately store the recalled mouthwash in a safe location out of reach and sight of children, and contact Nutraceutical Corporation for a full refund or free replacement product, including shipping, depending on availability," the CPSC said in its announcement.

Heritage Store Hydrogen Peroxide Mouthwash recall

This recall involves Heritage Store Hydrogen Peroxide Mouthwash in Wintermint and Eucalyptus Mint flavors. The bottles are a dark opaque brown with a white lid. There is a pink and white label on the front of the bottles with the Heritage Store logo, product name and flavor.

The mouthwash was sold at Whole Foods, Fresh Thyme Farmers Market, Mom’s Organic Market, New Season’s Market and Mother’s Market & Kitchen, and other stores nationwide, according to the CPSC.

The recalled mouthwash was also sold online at Amazon, iHerb, HeritageStore.com and other websites.

It was sold between October 2010 and December 2023 for about $10.50.

About 102,100 bottles total were recalled. No incidents or injuries have been reported related to the mouthwash, the CPSC said.

